T&L Wednesday: Anything goes on the Rumblings

Joel Coleman

The Rumblings are a rumblin' on today's edition of Thunder & Lightning and anything goes. SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad along with Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner answer all questions sent their way, no matter the topic. Come for wisdom...Or something like that.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

MSU's Kylin Hill represented on SI Publishers All-SEC Team

Bulldog senior chosen to the Second Team

Joel Coleman

From one former Bulldog to another: Lovings replaces Hudspeth at Austin Peay

Lovings was a former quality control coach and graduate assistant at Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: So what's the backup plan?

A look at what MSU's football schedule could look like if this season doesn't get played as scheduled

Joel Coleman

How does Patrick Mahomes' huge contract extension with Kansas City impact former Bulldogs Dak Prescott and Chris Jones?

Chiefs QB's 10-year extension likely affects the futures of two former Mississippi State players

Joel Coleman

Bulldogs in the Big Leagues

A look at the former MSU athletes on MLB teams' player pools for the shortened 2020 season

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: Can the last pieces of the Mullen era lead MSU in 2020?

The Bulldogs will rely heavily on several players that played for the former MSU coach

Joel Coleman

A quick look at MSU football's 2021 recruiting class as of 7/5/20

Need to quickly catch up on where the Bulldogs are on the recruiting trail? Look no further.

Joel Coleman

MSU's Howland eager to get to work with his young team

Bulldogs can begin required summer activities on July 20

Joel Coleman

Cowbell Corner Q&A: MSU associate head coach/nickelbacks coach Tony Hughes on Leach, recruiting and more

Hughes is working with his third different head coach at MSU

Joel Coleman

Imagining five new team names for Mississippi State

MSU will probably forever be the Bulldogs, but what if a change came?

Joel Coleman