T&L Thursday: Will Dak get his deal in the next few days?

Joel Coleman

There is likely no more beloved Mississippi State Bulldog in history than Dak Prescott and his long-term future in Dallas is something everyone in maroon and white has thoughts about. SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner dive into that situation with Cowboys beat writer Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Then, MSU football opponent previews continue with a look at the Missouri Tigers.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

Three-star athlete Kadarius Calloway flips from Mississippi State to Alabama

Calloway originally committed to the Bulldogs late last year

Joel Coleman

A look at how much former Diamond Dawgs have made in their MLB careers

The 11 former Mississippi State baseball players currently on MLB teams' player pools have done quite well for themselves.

Joel Coleman

Defensive lineman Nick Dimitris says Mississippi State among his Top 3

Bulldogs are a favorite for Dimitris

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Anything goes on the Rumblings

Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman take listener questions on all topics

Joel Coleman

MSU's Kylin Hill represented on SI Publishers All-SEC Team

Bulldog senior chosen to the Second Team

Joel Coleman

Joel Coleman

From one former Bulldog to another: Lovings replaces Hudspeth at Austin Peay

Lovings was a former quality control coach and graduate assistant at Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: So what's the backup plan?

A look at what MSU's football schedule could look like if this season doesn't get played as scheduled

Joel Coleman

How does Patrick Mahomes' huge contract extension with Kansas City impact former Bulldogs Dak Prescott and Chris Jones?

Chiefs QB's 10-year extension likely affects the futures of two former Mississippi State players

Joel Coleman

Bulldogs in the Big Leagues

A look at the former MSU athletes on MLB teams' player pools for the shortened 2020 season

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: Can the last pieces of the Mullen era lead MSU in 2020?

The Bulldogs will rely heavily on several players that played for the former MSU coach

Joel Coleman