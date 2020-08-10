Cowbell Corner
T&L Monday: Has college football reached the tipping point?

Joel Coleman

Friday saw the Southeastern Conference release the extra two opponents for each teams' 2020 league-only schedule and it appeared we were moving forward with the season in some form or fashion. However, just 48 hours later, it appears everything has fallen apart and now the season is on the precipice of not happening at all. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss how we got here and if there is any way to salvage this cursed year.

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/10): Mitch Moreland walks it off

Former Mississippi State baseball star Mitch Moreland has two-homer day for the Boston Red Sox.

Joel Coleman

OPINION: There’s risk in not playing, too

There’s risk no matter which side of the play-or-don’t-play debate you’re on.

Joel Coleman

by

NRCDAWG

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/9): Quiet Saturday for former State baseball players in The Show

Cowbell Corner's daily update of how former Mississippi State baseball stars are performing in MLB.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State adds another receiver to 2021 football class as instate talent Jacobi Moore commits to Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/8): Moreland and Frazier go deep

A daily look at how former Mississippi State baseball players are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football now set to face Georgia and Vanderbilt with revamped 2020 schedule

Dates for games will be announced later.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State picks up commit from instate defensive back Brendan Toles

Toles becomes 15th committed player in 2021 class for the Bulldogs.

Joel Coleman

A masked-up Mike Leach and more: SEC releases initial medical protocols for fall

Masks, frequent COVID-19 testing and more a part of the SEC's plan.

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: Looking back at Mississippi State football's 1998 championship season

The Bulldogs won the SEC Western Division for the only time in 1998.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/7): Spelling relief D-A-W-G-S

Former Mississippi State pitchers Chris Stratton and Jonathan Holder shine out of the bullpen again on Thursday.

Joel Coleman