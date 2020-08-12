Cowbell Corner
T&L Wednesday: The Rumblings have decided to play

Joel Coleman

It doesn’t matter what happens. You know every Wednesday, SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner are diving into the mailbag. The Rumblings will always be here for you.

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/12): Renfroe delivers big blow in late rally as Rays top Red Sox

A daily look at how former Mississippi State baseball players are performing in MLB.

Joel Coleman

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issues statement after Big Ten and Pac-12 decide they won't play football in fall

SEC still moving forward towards a season at the moment.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves: "Let 'em play"

Mississippi's Governor leaves no doubt where he stands on college football being played this fall.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/11): A breather for Bulldogs

A look at season stats for former Mississippi State baseball players in MLB after no former Bulldogs saw action on Monday.

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Can college football's players save the season?

A look at how college football players are banding together to try and ensure the 2020 campaign happens.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey comment on status of football as many players push to play

Sankey posted a pair of tweets on Monday amid reports college football might not happen in 2020.

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: Has college football reached the tipping point?

According to reports, the college football season might come crashing down this week.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/10): Mitch Moreland walks it off

Former Mississippi State baseball star Mitch Moreland has two-homer day for the Boston Red Sox.

Joel Coleman

OPINION: There’s risk in not playing, too

There’s risk no matter which side of the play-or-don’t-play debate you’re on.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/9): Quiet Saturday for former State baseball players in The Show

Cowbell Corner's daily update of how former Mississippi State baseball stars are performing in MLB.

Joel Coleman