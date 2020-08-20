SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Thursday: Can Mississippi State up the tempo this season?

Joel Coleman

It seems like every offseason, the talk around Mississippi State is a more up-tempo attack on offense. But then, it never seems to materialize. With Mike Leach calling the shots, can the Bulldogs become a team that plays at a breakneck speed? SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner look at how this year’s squad might finally be the one that puts pressure on the defense.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

