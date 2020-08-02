Cowbell Corner
T&L Sunday/Monday: Decision time for Woodard

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State basketball will learn in the next 24 hours if Robert Woodard II will be part of their lineup or move on to the NBA. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner take a look at what Bulldog basketball will look like on both sides of that decision.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

