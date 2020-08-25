SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Tuesday: Questions and concerns about Mississippi State's season

Joel Coleman

There’s a good bit of unknown about Mississippi State in this upcoming season, but there’s a difference between some simple questions that need to be answered and the big concerns that will be the gulf between winning and losing. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner take a look at everything they don’t know about Bulldog football.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

