T&L Wednesday: Rumbling closer to the start of SEC football

Joel Coleman

In one month, Mississippi State is scheduled to kick off against LSU and begin the 2020 season. Until then, you have SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner to tide you over with another edition of The Rumblings as they answer listeners' questions.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner.

