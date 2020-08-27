SI.com
T&L Thursday: Is Mississippi State football ready in the trenches?

Joel Coleman

There’s no question about it. If you want to win in the Southeastern Conference, you better be good on both sides of the line of scrimmage. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner look in the trenches to see how the Bulldogs stack up.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

