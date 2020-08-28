T&L Friday: A Mississippi State team united in protest and a fanbase/country as divided as ever

It has been basically impossible to separate sports and politics and social justice issues the past few months and on Thursday, Mississippi State football players again made their voices heard. Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman discuss the protest put together by the team and finally break down to give their thoughts on how this country seems more divided than ever.

