T&L Friday: A Mississippi State team united in protest and a fanbase/country as divided as ever

Joel Coleman

It has been basically impossible to separate sports and politics and social justice issues the past few months and on Thursday, Mississippi State football players again made their voices heard. Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman discuss the protest put together by the team and finally break down to give their thoughts on how this country seems more divided than ever.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

