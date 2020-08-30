SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

T&L Sunday/Monday: Recapping what Mike Leach said over the weekend and what we know about Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

New coaches, new players, no access to practice and interviews all done virtually all means there's a big question. What do we really know about this year’s Mississippi State team? Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman try to figure it out from Saturday’s conversation with Coach Mike Leach:

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mississippi State women's basketball's Andra Espinoza-Hunter opts out of upcoming season

Hunter ranked third on MSU team in made threes last season.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State QB battle has expected frontrunner, but competition continues behind him

Leach says one guy is in front, but still much to be decided among Mississippi State quarterbacks.

Joel Coleman

Former Mississippi State player Mitch Moreland dealt to Padres

The former Bulldog slugger is on the move from Boston to San Diego.

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: A look at Mississippi State and Ole Miss after two weeks of camp

A discussion of the hot topics surrounding Mississippi State and Ole Miss sports.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/30): Two-hit day for Frazier

A daily update of how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach discusses where the Bulldogs stand after two weeks of camp

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Saturday afternoon.

Joel Coleman

Leach supports players' protest, believes "the very best platform is playing and seeing people pulling together"

Leach supports players' decision to protest and believes playing provides greater opportunity to make voices heard

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/29): Four former MSU stars see Friday action

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

Famous Maroon Band won't be on the football field (at least to start year) as SEC announces further guidelines

Southeastern Conference announced additional rules on Friday.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State basketball picks up commitment from ESPN Top 100 recruit KeShawn Murphy

Murphy is first commit in State's Class of 2021

Joel Coleman