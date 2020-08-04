Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

T&L Tuesday: What will 2020-21 look like for Mississippi State sports?

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State learned on Monday that Robert Woodard II will indeed stay in the NBA Draft, which means now we finally pretty much know the shape of all four major sports’ rosters. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss what all four teams might look like in the coming academic year.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robert Woodard II remains in NBA Draft, will not return to Mississippi State

Woodard spent two seasons with the Bulldogs.

Joel Coleman

One public submission for State of Mississippi's new flag has Egg Bowl twist

More than 2,000 designs were submitted for consideration to be Mississippi's new state flag

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/3): Graveman, Mariners, come up just short against A's

Graveman was making second start of 2020

Joel Coleman

T&L Sunday/Monday: Decision time for Woodard

Mississippi State will know within the next day whether Robert Woodard II will be back or will be staying in the NBA Draft.

Joel Coleman

Famous Maroon Band marching on through the uncertainty

Band having to adjust, but dedicated to being ready for a football season.

Joel Coleman

by

BLA LOVES AN

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/2): Stratton shines in relief

Former Mississippi State Bulldog, current Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher retires all four Chicago Cubs he faces.

Joel Coleman

OPINION: As Sylvester Croom takes his place in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, let’s appreciate one of the good guys

At Mississippi State, Croom was the first Black head coach in Southeastern Conference history.

Joel Coleman

Former Bulldog player, coach, D.J. Looney passes away

Looney was 31 years old.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/1): Holder closes out the Red Sox

Former Mississippi State closer Jonathan Holder put the finishing touches on a Yankees win over the rival Red Sox.

Joel Coleman

Defensive end Tre'von Marshall commits to Mississippi State

Marshall becomes first defensive lineman to commit in MSU's Class of 2021.

Joel Coleman