T&L Thursday: Mississippi State adds a big man to the class of 2021

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State hasn't exactly been racking up the recruits on both sides of the line this cycle, but one of their newest offensive line targets pulled the trigger on a commitment. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner look at the newest addition to the Class of 2021 and why the Bulldogs aren’t bringing in a lot of big men in this class.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

