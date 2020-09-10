SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

T&L Thursday: Mississippi State's receivers may define the season

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State’s offense is set to take to the air this fall, but will the receivers on the other end of K.J. Costello’s passes be ready for success? With Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner out on daddy duty, SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad welcomes Robbie Faulk of 247Sports to discuss the group that will possibly be the biggest reason behind success or failure this fall.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mississippi State football target and SI All-American Candidate M.J. Daniels sets, then pushes back, commitment date

Daniels released his Top 4 schools last month and included Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

by

MaroonDawg

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett says Bulldogs aren't where they need to be

On the heels of MSU's first scrimmage, Arnett believes team has plenty of work to do

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/9): Brent Rooker bashes first MLB homer

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Running backs and girl dad hacks in the Rumblings

It's another listener-driven edition of Thunder & Lightning

Joel Coleman

How full will LSU's Death Valley be when Mississippi State football comes to town?

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards commented on the situation on Tuesday

Joel Coleman

Linebacker Nic Mitchell commits to Mississippi State football

Bulldogs now have 18 commitments in Class of 2021

Joel Coleman

Here is where every former Mississippi State football player on NFL rosters stands as the season begins

A total of 35 former Bulldogs are affiliated with NFL franchises with the season set to kick off Thursday

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/8): Rooker on early streak for Twins and Holder strong for Yanks

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: How sure of a thing is K.J. Costello for Mississippi State?

Is it a certainty that quarterback K.J. Costello will put up big numbers for the Bulldogs in 2020?

Joel Coleman

Dak for MVP? Willie Gay for Rookie of the Year? Some experts like former Bulldogs' award chances this NFL season

NFL season starts this week and some believe former MSU stars are primed for huge years.

Joel Coleman