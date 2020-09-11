SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Friday: Mississippi State's offensive line looks solid in 2020

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State has recruited well the past few seasons when it comes to the offensive line and the Bulldogs should finally reap those rewards in 2020. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad is joined by Robbie Faulk (filling in for Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner) and the guys look at that unit and how it works within the confines of the Air Raid offense.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/11): Renfroe and Moreland have big swings

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

OPINION: Skip Bayless criticized Dak Prescott and just about every single word was wrong

Bayless spoke about Prescott on FS1's Undisputed

Joel Coleman

Outside SI All-American's Top 25, here are positives & concerns for Mississippi State football's recruiting class

SIAA has the Bulldogs with six premium-position commits

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football target and SI All-American Candidate M.J. Daniels sets, then pushes back, commitment date

Daniels released his Top 4 schools last month and included Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/10): Mitch Moreland blasts first Padre homer and Adam Frazier extends streak

A look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Mississippi State's receivers may define the season

The MSU receiving corps will be counted on to put up numbers like never before in 2020

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett says Bulldogs aren't where they need to be

On the heels of MSU's first scrimmage, Arnett believes team has plenty of work to do

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/9): Brent Rooker bashes first MLB homer

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Running backs and girl dad hacks in the Rumblings

It's another listener-driven edition of Thunder & Lightning

Joel Coleman

How full will LSU's Death Valley be when Mississippi State football comes to town?

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards commented on the situation on Tuesday

Joel Coleman