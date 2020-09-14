SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Sunday/Monday: What to make of Garrett Shrader to wide receiver

Joel Coleman

Saturday’s post-scrimmage talk with Mike Leach broke one piece of information – that last year’s freshman phenom quarterback, Garrett Shrader, has gone from throwing passes to catching them. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss that move and more from the practice field, then give you another edition of Coffee is For Closers.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

