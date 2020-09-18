SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

T&L Friday: Mississippi State's safeties have some stability

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State’s defensive depth chart has a lot of question marks on it, but in the back end at the safety position, the Bulldogs might have a couple of answers. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner finish the position breakdowns with safeties and special teams.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addresses which positions are still up for grabs and more

Leach met with reporters on Thursday night to discuss where the Bulldogs stand

Joel Coleman

Ben Howland discusses starting lineup, possible Hump capacity and more

Mississippi State head coach gave a glimpse of the 2020-21 Bulldogs on Thursday

Joel Coleman

Three Bulldogs Picked as Preseason All-SEC by Coaches

Mississippi State football represented on First, Second and Third Teams

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/17): Woodruff goes the distance, but falls to Cardinals

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Can Mississippi State's cornerbacks deliver in 2020?

Martin Emerson and several unproven guys will look to shine for the Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Quick Notes: Recruiting dead period extended, Election Day off and more

A look at several happenings around the Mississippi State/college sports landscape

Joel Coleman

Here's when Mississippi State basketball can start

The NCAA has set a start date for college basketball

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State to the Big Ten? Magnolia State mistakenly included in list of states getting football back

There was a slip-up from The White House on Wednesday.

Joel Coleman

Will Power: Rogers has been more than typical freshman for Mississippi State football

Quarterback Will Rogers has impressed the Bulldogs as he gets ready for his first season at Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/16): Lowe Playing at a High Level

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman