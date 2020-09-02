SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

T&L Wednesday: Rumbling closer to football

Joel Coleman

Dates are set, teams are announced and now some television times are getting locked in. We are slowly but steadily getting to the start of college football and nobody is happier than SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. The guys answer your questions on just about everything to celebrate the occasion. OK, in reality, they do this every week. But still...

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Mississippi State assistant coach Tony Hughes discusses encountering racism growing up and setting example for young, Black men

Hughes calls this moment in the country a "defining time"

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Mike Leach hopeful Big Ten and others will join SEC and decide to play this fall

Leach has said he believes America needs football

Joel Coleman

Five Mississippi State football game times and TV networks announced

Bulldogs now know when they'll be playing several of their 2020 contests

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-LSU football game time and TV network set

The Bulldogs now know exactly when the Mike Leach era will begin

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/1): Dakota Hudson earns first win of season with strong start against Reds

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Breaking out the SEC helmet schedule

A look at how the SEC slate might play out for all 14 teams

Joel Coleman

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves updates attendance guidelines for high school events and asks for compliance as college football starts instate on Thursday

Reeves announced an increase in attendance to be allowed for high school events

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/31): Adam Frazier and Chris Stratton's Pirates beat Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State women's basketball's Andra Espinoza-Hunter opts out of upcoming season

Hunter ranked third on MSU team in made threes last season.

Joel Coleman

by

Samuel8

T&L Sunday/Monday: Recapping what Mike Leach said over the weekend and what we know about Mississippi State

There are still plenty of unknowns surrounding the 2020 Bulldogs.

Joel Coleman