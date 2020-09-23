SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Wednesday: Finally, it's a game-week Rumblings

Joel Coleman

It’s a month later than we wanted. It’s an opponent you didn’t expect. But finally, it is game week and The Rumblings are ready to celebrate. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner answer your questions as the countdown to kickoff continues to wind down.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

WATCH: Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello goes in-depth on how he has tried to master the Air Raid and more

Costello met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of Mississippi State's season opener at LSU

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/23): Adam Frazier helps push Pirates past Cubs, Dakota Hudson out for year

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

MSU cornerback Javorrius Selmon says he's transferring and will play for new coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Selmon had opted out of 2020 season and wasn't going to play for Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Report: Former Mississippi State baseball coach Andy Cannizaro in running for another collegiate job

Cannizaro coached the Bulldogs in 2017 and for three games in 2018

Joel Coleman

Dan Mullen revisits his Egg Bowl experiences

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen returns to Oxford to lead the Florida Gators against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Callin' Baton Rouge: Five questions for an LSU insider from a Mississippi State perspective

SI's LSU Country publisher Glen West gives insight into how the Tigers and Bulldogs match up

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/22): Lowe goes deep and Woodruff strong

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Surprises on the Mississippi State depth chart

We now have an idea who is starting, and who is not, for Mississippi State football

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State offensive lineman Scott Lashley out for the year according to report

Lashley is a graduate transfer from the Alabama Crimson Tide

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mike Leach's weekly press conference ahead of Mississippi State vs. LSU

Mike Leach met with reporters ahead of Mississippi State football's season opener at LSU

Joel Coleman