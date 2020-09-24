SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Thursday: Can Mississippi State's defense contain LSU's passing game?

Joel Coleman

No Burrow, no Brady, no Chase, no slowing down is the plan for the LSU Tigers and their explosive offense. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner look at how Mississippi State will attack the Tigers, with some help from Brody Miller of The Athletic.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

State to Sundays update: Reliving Dak Prescott's historic day and more

A quick look at how former Bulldogs in the NFL are doing on the eve of Week 3

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State and Ole Miss in fifth-place tie in the West in SEC media's yearly predictions

Kylin Hill and Erroll Thompson also chosen All-SEC

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Mike Leach discusses past Tiger Stadium experience and more on SEC teleconference

Leach made his weekly appearance on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello goes in-depth on how he has tried to master the Air Raid and more

Costello met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of Mississippi State's season opener at LSU

Joel Coleman

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/23): Adam Frazier helps push Pirates past Cubs, Dakota Hudson out for year

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Finally, it's a game-week Rumblings

The guys dive into the weekly mailbag

Joel Coleman

MSU cornerback Javorrius Selmon says he's transferring and will play for new coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Selmon had opted out of 2020 season and wasn't going to play for Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Report: Former Mississippi State baseball coach Andy Cannizaro in running for another collegiate job

Cannizaro coached the Bulldogs in 2017 and for three games in 2018

Joel Coleman

Dan Mullen revisits his Egg Bowl experiences

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen returns to Oxford to lead the Florida Gators against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Callin' Baton Rouge: Five questions for an LSU insider from a Mississippi State perspective

SI's LSU Country publisher Glen West gives insight into how the Tigers and Bulldogs match up

Joel Coleman