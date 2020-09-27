SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

T&L Sunday/Monday: What's true after Mississippi State upsets defending national champion LSU?

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State’s new era got off to a flying start on Saturday as the Bulldogs tore the LSU secondary to shreds and rode an inspired defensive performance to a 44-34 win over the defending national champions. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss what we now know about the maroon and white and the Air Raid offense. Click below to listen:

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Mike Leach discusses Mississippi State's upset over LSU

The Leach era begins with a shocking win down in Baton Rouge

Joel Coleman

by

archman125

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/27): Woodruff dominates, Graveman shines and Moreland goes yard

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

All the astounding notes of Mississippi State's upset win over LSU

It was quite a day for the Bulldogs in Baton Rouge

Joel Coleman

Costello Breaks SEC's Single-Game Passing Record in LSU Win

The Mike Leach Air Raid is off and running for the Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State at LSU: Thoughts at the half

A quick look at the first two quarters between the Bulldogs and Tigers

Joel Coleman

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-LSU

A look at how the game between the Bulldogs and Tigers might go down

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State corner Martin Emerson's play could be key to Bulldogs' chances at LSU

Emerson determined to make MSU secondary a strength

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/26): A day of ups and downs for Mississippi State's Pirates

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at LSU (and other gameday notes)

The Bulldogs and Tigers open up the season Saturday

Joel Coleman

Bananas, Belts and B12 shots: The Pregame Routines of Mike Leach Through the Years

Leach discussed a few of his pregame routines on his weekly call-in show Thursday night

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman