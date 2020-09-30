SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

T&L Wednesday: Everybody wins with the Rumblings

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State’s win over LSU has got Bulldog fans fired up and it really showed in this week’s edition of The Rumblings. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner have a bunch of questions to answer from State fans across social media. 

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Recapping an exciting week for Mississippi State, Ole Miss and what it means looking ahead

A look at where Mississippi State and Ole Miss go after their opening-week performances

Joel Coleman

Mike Leach on face coverings: "Once you're six feet apart, I can't help but wonder if some of this isn't an homage to politicians"

Leach was asked about his usage of a face covering at LSU last Saturday

Joel Coleman

by

EVENTS L

Mississippi State a big favorite over Arkansas as Bulldogs try to go 2-0

MSU favored by three scores over the Razorbacks

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Mike Leach can't get used to cutout fans in college football stadiums

Mississippi State's head coach is a little confused about the fake folks filling venues these days

Joel Coleman

by

MattySolo

Mississippi State-LSU delivers highest television rating of any college football game this year

Bulldogs and Tigers averaged nearly 4.5 million viewers

Joel Coleman

State to Sundays update: Dog D-linemen wreak havoc

Chris Jones, Montez Sweat and Jeffery Simmons all stood out in Week 3 of NFL action

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: The upset of LSU and the longterm impact on the recruiting trail

Mississippi State's biggest win last Saturday might not have been the game itself, but the game's impact on the future

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mike Leach meets with reporters ahead of Mississippi State's game against Arkansas

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks square off on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-Kentucky, other SEC game times set for October 10

Bulldogs and Wildcats will kick off under the lights in Lexington

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football selected as National Team of the Week after upsetting LSU

The Bulldogs are selected by the Football Writers Association of America

Joel Coleman