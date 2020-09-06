SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Sunday/Monday: Who is Mississippi State's backup quarterback?

Joel Coleman

There was football played in Davis Wade Stadium on the Saturday before Labor Day, but it wasn’t the originally scheduled season opener against New Mexico. Instead, Mike Leach’s first day on the sidelines at Scott Field was in the form of his team’s first scrimmage. SuperTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss what they learned talking to Coach Leach after practice, including some insight into who is the first man up at quarterback behind K.J. Costello.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

