T&L Tuesday: How sure of a thing is K.J. Costello for Mississippi State?

Joel Coleman

It’s all but written in stone that K.J. Costello will be Mississippi State’s quarterback when football kicks off later this month, but will he put up the numbers you expect from a Mike Leach signal caller? Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman start breaking down positions with a look at Costello and the rest of the crew behind center.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

