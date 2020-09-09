SI.com
Cowbell Corner
T&L Wednesday: Running backs and girl dad hacks in the Rumblings

Joel Coleman

It’s the final show of the week for Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner as he’ll be taking on dad duty with his third child on the way. SportsTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and the T&L listeners offer up some advice for a new Girl Dad in today’s edition of The Rumblings.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.

