T&L Wednesday: A possible departure and the Rumblings

Mississippi State has been able to benefit some from the transfer portal. Of late though, it has certainly not been all that helpful.

It appears another Bulldog is on his way out of Starkville as defensive back Jarrian Jones has reportedly decided to transfer away from MSU. SportsTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner break down what the departure of Jones would mean for the Bulldogs, then look at the MSU transfer situation as a whole. Does Mississippi State have a problem?

Then, it's Rumblings Day and for the second time, it's all about food. Get ready for a second helping of the Thunder and Lightning Rumblings: Eatin' Edition.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.