T&L Sunday/Monday: Jarrian Jones is gone and the Egg Bowl rivalry is alive and well

Joel Coleman

Jarrian Jones has now done what very few young men before him have. The former Mississippi State defensive back has changed his colors in the Egg Bowl rivalry, going from Bulldog maroon and white to Ole Miss Rebel red and blue. 

Jones announced his transfer destination on Saturday after entering the transfer portal earlier in the week. In the process, Jones blew up social media with tweets from each side's fan bases as well as more from players and others.

On this episode of Thunder and Lightning, Supertalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss Jones' decision to head to Oxford, if anything might come of it on a larger scale (tampering?) and how it went to show the Egg Bowl rivalry is still very much alive.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

