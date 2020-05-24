T&L Sunday/Monday: Jarrian Jones is gone and the Egg Bowl rivalry is alive and well

Jarrian Jones has now done what very few young men before him have. The former Mississippi State defensive back has changed his colors in the Egg Bowl rivalry, going from Bulldog maroon and white to Ole Miss Rebel red and blue.

Jones announced his transfer destination on Saturday after entering the transfer portal earlier in the week. In the process, Jones blew up social media with tweets from each side's fan bases as well as more from players and others.

On this episode of Thunder and Lightning, Supertalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss Jones' decision to head to Oxford, if anything might come of it on a larger scale (tampering?) and how it went to show the Egg Bowl rivalry is still very much alive.

