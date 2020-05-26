Cowbell Corner
T&L Tuesday: What will the 2021 Diamond Dawgs look like?

Joel Coleman

Year after year, it seems Mississippi State baseball finds a way to put itself into the discussion as one of the country's best teams. The Bulldogs were again on that path in 2020 before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut down the season. 

This past Monday, MSU would've learned its fate in this year's now-cancelled NCAA Baseball Tournament. D1Baseball projected that the Bulldogs would've hosted a regional in Starkville had the season played out as normal.

Since it didn't, we can simply look ahead. On Tuesday's edition of Thunder and Lightning, SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner take a way-too-early look at how 2021 will go for Mississippi State baseball. Spoiler alert: the Bulldogs are likely to be good once again.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

