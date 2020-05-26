T&L Tuesday: What will the 2021 Diamond Dawgs look like?

Year after year, it seems Mississippi State baseball finds a way to put itself into the discussion as one of the country's best teams. The Bulldogs were again on that path in 2020 before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut down the season.

This past Monday, MSU would've learned its fate in this year's now-cancelled NCAA Baseball Tournament. D1Baseball projected that the Bulldogs would've hosted a regional in Starkville had the season played out as normal.

Since it didn't, we can simply look ahead. On Tuesday's edition of Thunder and Lightning, SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner take a way-too-early look at how 2021 will go for Mississippi State baseball. Spoiler alert: the Bulldogs are likely to be good once again.

