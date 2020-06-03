Cowbell Corner
T&L Wednesday: The Rumblings are wide open

Joel Coleman

The Thunder & Lightning Rumblings are going old school.

Okay, so really, the Rumblings are just doing what they did pre-coronavirus pandemic. They're answering any and all questions sent in. No themes. Nothing fancy. Just any question you ask answered.

SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner are back on the airwaves providing weekly wisdom. Or ignorance. You decide.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

