T&L Sunday/Monday: What will Kylin Hill's 2020 season look like?

Last week here on Cowbell Corner, we discussed how Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill might could become a superstar in head coach Mike Leach's air-raid offense (READ MORE ON THAT BY CLICKING HERE).

On today's episode of Thunder and Lightning, SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner dig deeper. What exactly will Hill's 2020 season look like? Has Hill shown in the past he's capable of being the type of receiver he'll almost assuredly need to be under Leach?

The boys take guesses at Hill's upcoming productivity and guess what his numbers could look like based upon what Leach did with his running backs at Washington State. Also, could true freshman Jo'Quavious Marks or another MSU running back be set for big years as well? It's all discussed on today's episode.

