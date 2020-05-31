Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

T&L Sunday/Monday: What will Kylin Hill's 2020 season look like?

Joel Coleman

Last week here on Cowbell Corner, we discussed how Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill might could become a superstar in head coach Mike Leach's air-raid offense (READ MORE ON THAT BY CLICKING HERE).

On today's episode of Thunder and Lightning, SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner dig deeper. What exactly will Hill's 2020 season look like? Has Hill shown in the past he's capable of being the type of receiver he'll almost assuredly need to be under Leach?

The boys take guesses at Hill's upcoming productivity and guess what his numbers could look like based upon what Leach did with his running backs at Washington State. Also, could true freshman Jo'Quavious Marks or another MSU running back be set for big years as well? It's all discussed on today's episode.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systemsand Welcome Home Beef.

Comments

Other

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OPINION: If the world were more like sports...

There are no simple answers to today's problems. But a good start might be if somehow, we could make the world a little more like sports.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen issues statement on country's unrest

Cohen joins list of those in sports speaking out

Joel Coleman

Tell me a Mike Leach story: MSU outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr.

Steve Spurrier, Jr., recounts his first experience learning Mike Leach's offensive style

Joel Coleman

Full Q&A: MSU running backs coach Eric Mele talks Kylin Hill, Jo'Quavious Marks and more

Mississippi State running backs coach Eric Mele talks about how to be a successful running back in an air-raid offense and more

Joel Coleman

Tell me a Mike Leach story: MSU running backs coach Eric Mele

There are plenty of good Mike Leach stories. Mississippi State running backs coach Eric Mele shares one of his.

Joel Coleman

Where will State’s tight ends fit in Mike Leach’s air raid?

Geor'quarius Spivey, Brad Cumbest and Dontea Jones all have track records of being pass catchers and could still fit Mike Leach's pass-happy style.

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: The start of the Jackie Sherrill era

A deep dive into the beginning of one of the most memorable times in Mississippi State football history

Joel Coleman

Air-Raid Superstar? Kylin Hill will have chance to shine in Mike Leach's offense

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill could have his best year yet under Mike Leach

Joel Coleman

Coming home: The last 12 years and the reunion of Mississippi State and Ron Polk

After a messy split a dozen years ago, Ron Polk is happy to officially be back at the school he's synonymous with

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Persistence paying off: Former Bulldog Jacob Lindgren on cusp of completing comeback to the big leagues

Jacob Lindgren has overcome two elbow surgeries and is knocking at the door of being in the Chicago White Sox bullpen.

Logan Lowery