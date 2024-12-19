SEC Men's Basketball Rankings: Where Does Mississippi State Stand in a Loaded League?
Just how good are all the teams in the loaded SEC right now? The conference dominates the AP, Coaches, NET, Kenpom, and just about every other form of college basketball rankings after six weeks of the season. How do they all stack up, and where is Mississippi State in the mix at the moment?
16. LSU (10-2)
Best Win: LSU 85, Florida State 75
Worst Loss: SMU 74, LSU 64
What's Next?: There aren't any good wins yet, the loss to SMU stings, and New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State are up next to help make things look better.
15. South Carolina (8-3)
Best Win: South Carolina 91, Clemson 88
Worst Loss: North Florida 74, South Carolina 71
What's Next?: With Radford and Presbyterian up next before getting Mississippi State to start the SEC season, the Gamecocks will crank up the win total and then it's time to turn the consistency up a few notches.
14. Vanderbilt (10-1)
Best Win: Vanderbilt 73, Nevada 71
Worst Loss: Drake 81, Vanderbilt 70
What's Next?: There should be a nice run with Austin Peay and New Orleans up next before going to LSU after the turn of the year. That's a must win with a whole lot of problems to follow.
13. Texas (9-2)
Best Win: Texas 70, Syracuse 66
Worst Loss: Ohio State 80, Texas 72
What's Next?: The team has yet to really prove itself, and it's about to find out with Auburn and Tennessee up in two weeks after rolling New Orleans and Northwestern State.
12. Oklahoma (11-0)
Best Win: Oklahoma 87, Michigan 66
Worst Loss: None yet
What's Next?: The miracle 4-point play against Michigan was big, the win against Arizona a few weeks ago was good, and now come two layups against Central Arkansas and Prairie View before going to Alabama.
11. Georgia (9-1)
Best Win: Georgia 66, St. John's 63
Worst Loss: Marquette 80, Georgia 69
What's Next?: The Bulldogs aren't consistent, but they're coming up with a slew of okay wins. They'll get three more against Buffalo, Charleston Southern and South Carolina State before going to Ole Miss and playing Kentucky.
10. Arkansas (9-2)
Best Win: Arkansas 89, Michigan 87
Worst Loss: Illinois 90, Arkansas 77
What's Next?: This might be too high after getting roasted at home by Illinois a few weeks ago, but beating Michigan and Miami was good. It'll beat NC A&T and Oakland, and then it's on with the SEC opener at Tennessee.
9. Texas A&M (9-2)
Best Win: Texas A&M 72, Purdue 66
Worst Loss: UCF 64, Texas A&M 61
What's Next?: The Aggies have picked it up since a ten-point home loss to Oregon, and now there's a chance to keep the run going with Houston Christian, Abilene Christian, and the SEC opener against Texas.
8. Ole Miss (10-1)
Best Win: South Carolina 91, Clemson 88
Worst Loss: Ole Miss 96, BYU 85
What's Next?: There aren't enough high-end wins - or any. BYU is okay, and Louisville and Colorado State are good, but the date with Memphis after beating Queens this week will start to pick up the resumé.
7. Missouri (10-1)
Best Win: Missouri 76, Kansas 67
Worst Loss: Memphis 83, Missouri 75
What's Next?: The loss to Memphis opened the season - the team is playing well now. The win over Kansas deserves more credit than it's getting. Beating Illinois this week would do wonders to get the team on the map, and after beating Alabama State, the SEC opener at Auburn will be the measuring stick.
6. Mississippi State (10-1)
Best Win: Mississippi State 90, Pitt 77
Worst Loss: Butler 87, Mississippi State 77
What's Next?: Don't get into a twist over the fight against McNeese - that's a dangerous team that should be in the mix for a 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Win at Memphis this week, and here comes the run with Bethune-Cookman, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt to follow.
5. Alabama (9-2)
Best Win: Alabama 85, Houston 80
Worst Loss: Oregon 83, Alabama 81
What's Next?: There's no beating this team if you're trying to get into a shootout. Kent State won't be a layup this week, but it'll be a win. The same goes for the South Dakota State game, but the winning streak should continue with Oklahoma and South Carolina to follow before going to Texas A&M.
4. Florida (11-0)
Best Win: Florida 90, North Carolina 84
Worst Loss: None
What's Next?: Yeah, the Gators are unbeaten, and yeah, the offense has been great, but the big wins need to come. After beating North Florida and Stetson, the tests are coming against Kentucky and Tennessee.
3. Kentucky (10-1)
Best Win: Kentucky 77, Duke 72
Worst Loss: Clemson 70, Kentucky 66
What's Next?: This will be a bit of an up-and-down season, but the talent is there to hang with everyone - it'll be a process, though. Ohio State will be a nice test, Brown will be a reset no matter what, and then comes the SEC opener against Florida.
2. Tennessee (11-0)
Best Win: Tennessee 77, Baylor 62
Worst Loss: None
What's Next?: Don't get too into the unbeaten record. The win over Illinois was a fight, beating Miami and Syracuse was okay, and a bit too much credit was given to a few wins over big-name schools. After beating Middle Tennessee and Norfolk State, there should be a win over Arkansas before going on the road to deal with Florida and Texas. Get though that, and the Vols should be unbeaten in late January when Mississippi State comes to town.
1. Auburn (10-1)
Best Win: Auburn 74, Houston 69
Worst Loss: Duke 84, Auburn 78
What's Next?: The style, the talent, the aggressive nature, the defense ... the team is looking like something special, and now there's another chance to show it when Purdue comes to town before a paycheck game against Monmouth.