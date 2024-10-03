SEC Recruiting: Auburn Flips Four-Star Mississippi Based Quarterback
On Wednesday night one of the nation's top ranked quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle flipped his commitment to Auburn from Notre Dame.
The problem for Mississippi State in this isn't just that an SEC rival landed an elite quarterback prospect, but that the prospect is from the Magnolia State.
Duece Knight Flips from Notre Dame to Auburn
Deuce Knight was a longtime commitment to Notre Dame, pledging his word to the Fighting Irish back in September of 2023. Rumors have circulated about his interest in Ole Miss and Auburn for quite some time, and after multiple visits to Auburn since the end of July, made his commitment official Wednesday.
The more frustrating part for Mississippi State isn't that the Bulldogs didn't offer Knight - they did - but that it didn't seem to last long in his recruitment compared to other local programs. A coaching staff change for Mississippi State certainly didn't help matters.
Knight may or may not go on to do huge things at Auburn, but until Mississippi State is better equipped to make a run at it's own elite in-state talents then its climb up the SEC ladder is going to remain incredibly difficult.