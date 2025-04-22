Incoming Freshman Decommits from Mizzou Women's Basketball
Incoming freshman commit Nikki Kerstein has decommitted from Missouri women's basketball, per Dylan Heinrich of Rock M Nation.
Kerstein originally committed to the Missouri Tigers in November, during Robin Pingeton's tenure as head coach. The decision to decommit was made in regards to the hiring of head coach Kellie Harper, a glaring difference between now and the state of the program when Kerstein first committed.
Kerstein averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 steals per game in her high school career at Montini Catholic. She also captured All-State honors in two of her four seasons. Aside from high school, Kerstein played for the U16-U18 Greek National team.
Kerstein was Missouri's only commit for the incoming freshman class, and would've been the lone true freshman for the 2025-2026 roster. There will be a Tiger making their Mariya Vincent will make her Missouri debut next season as she was sidelined for all of the 2024-2025 season with an injury.
The Tigers now have nine players rostered, including five returners and four transfers. Harper will have six remaining roster spots to fill via the transfer portal.
