Former NBA Veteran Announced for 2025 Mizzou Athletics Hall Of Fame Class
Former NBA veteran and Missouri guard Kareem Rush was announced as the fourth member of the 2025 Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame class on Thursday afternoon.
"It meant a lot to me to represent, you know, my hometown school," Rush said, "I still bleed the black and gold every day."
The Kansas City native spent three seasons from 1999-2000 to 2001-2002 with the Missouri Tigers, where he held a career average of 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Rush still owns Missouri's highest all-time 3-point percentage, at 43.9 percent.
Rush was a two time All-Big 12 player, along with winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 1999-2000. He led the Big 12 in scoring during his sophomore 2000-2001 campaign. In each of his three seasons, the Tigers finished top six in the Big 12 standings.
After his career with Missouri, Rush was drafted 20th overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2002 NBA Draft. He played seven seasons in the NBA, with his most memorable stint being with the Hornets for a total of 81 games, where he averaged 10.7 points in 24.5 minutes per game.
Rush also spent time with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal on the Lakers from 2002 to 2005, becoming a rotational player en route to the Lakers 2004 NBA Finals run.