All Things Mizzou Podcast: No. 6 Mizzou Welcomes No. 24 Boston College
The No. 6 Missouri Tigers headline one of only two ranked matchups in week 3 of the college football season and the only one happening Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) look to remain undefeated against a rising No. 24 Boston College team, two weeks removed from a 28-13 win over Florida State. To preview the matchup and recap the Tigers' 38-0 win in week 2, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps returned for the seventh episode of the "All Things Mizzou" Podcast.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
Follow MissouriOnSI on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
How to Watch: Boston College at Missouri; Full Week 3 College Football Schedule
Castellanos the Primary Focus for Missouri Defense