All Things Mizzou Podcast: Tigers Handle Business in Week 1, Buffalo Preview
The Missouri Tigers take the next step in their 2024 journey Saturday, hosting the Buffalo Bulls. To preview the matchup and recap the Tigers' 51-0 win in week 1, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps returned for the sixth episode of the "All Things Mizzou" Podcast.
The two discuss their final takeaways from the shutout win over Murray State, storylines from around the college football world and a preview of Missouri's week 2 matchup with Buffalo. You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
Follow MissouriOnSI on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said to Kick Off Buffalo Week
Why Buffalo is an Important Test for the Missouri Defense
How to Watch: Buffalo at Missouri; Full Week 2 College Football Schedule