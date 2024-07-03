A Deep Dive Into the Missouri Secondary on The Joe Gaither Show
The summer rolls on as we inch closer to football season on "The Joe Gaither Show on MizzouCentral". Joey Van Zummeren helps us look at the additions of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC and breaks down the Missouri defensive backfield as the Tigers lost three players to the NFL Draft this past spring.
The program opens with conversations around Missouri's old Big 12 conference mates in Oklahoma and Texas rejoin Missouri in the SEC. Van Zummeren gives us insight to the Missouri faithful's feelings as longtime rival Oklahoma is back on the athletics schedule for every Tigers' program.
The conversation shifts to the Missouri defensive backfield as the Tigers saw three players drafted out of that room in this past spring's NFL Draft. Eli Drinkwitz also replaced Blake Baker as defensive coordinator who left for the same position at LSU.
How will Corey Batoon be able to instruct this year's defensive backfield and what schematics will the Tigers employ? Transfer Toriano Pride got a lot of buzz coming from Clemson, was the NFL pedigree a part of that decision? Who else will step up for the Tigers on the back end of the defense?
The show can be seen on the MizzouCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.