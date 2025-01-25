Dennis Gates Ranked in Top 5 of Men's Basketball Coaches for 2025 ;The Buzz, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025
Although it is a big chuck of time to disregard, if it weren't for a winless conference slate last year, Dennis Gates' would currently have a 40-14 overall record and a 15-9 conference record in his time with the Missouri Tigers.
But, the winless record through last year's Southeastern Conference play has turned into an impressive turnaround for the program, taking a 4-2 start to conference play this season.
The attention for Gates is beginning to pick up again, with his team earning statement wins over Kansas and Florida in the past 50 days.
The third-year head coach was ranked No. 5 in Coach of the Year rankings by Myron Medcalf of ESPN.
"Over a 96-day stretch in 2023-24, Gates' squad won a single game and ended the year on a 19-game losing streak that drew major concerns about his future," Medcalf writes. "During that turbulent run, however, Gates preached about his program's potential. ... Last season's difficulties for Missouri look like an anomaly now with Gates a serious contender for SEC and national coach of the year awards."
Today's Mizzou Schedule:
- No. 22 Men's basketball vs. No. 16 Ole Miss at 5 p.m. - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
- Track and Field hosts the Bob Teel Invitational
Mizzou Results:
No events scheduled
Did you notice?
• Missouri softball announced its Leadoff Classic game against Duke on Feb. 8 will be broadcast on the MLB Network as part of a triple header of games broadcast on the network.
• Missouri football officially announced the hiring of Derek Nicholson as linebackers coach.
"Derek brings a wealth of experience with him both as a coach, coordinator and former NFL player," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press relase. "What stood out to us was his energy and passion for the game and his proven ability to develop high-level talent. We believe he'll be a perfect fit to help mentor our 'Death Row Defense' as we continue to take these next steps forward as a program."
• Daijon Gaines, a safety in the class of 2026, included Missouri in his final six schools.
• According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Missouri defensive coordinator could be joining the Dallas Cowboys as a defensive coordinator.
