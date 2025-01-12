Former Mizzou Running Back Made Available for Playoffs; The Buzz, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025

2026 4⭐️ Aidan Chronister has had a great weekend for @sunrisehoops.



Chronister is a 6-8 wing with a beautiful 3pt shot. Can put the ball on the floor and attack the rack and is a switchable defender who guards multiple spots.



He told @LeagueRDY he’s hearing from Arkansas,… pic.twitter.com/DY7xi4IwzB