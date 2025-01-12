Former Mizzou Running Back Made Available for Playoffs; The Buzz, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025
Just a day before the Denver Broncos take on the two-seeded Buffalo Bills, the Broncos activated former Missouri running back Tyler Badie off of injured reserve.
Badie suffered a scary back injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets and avoided any major damage despite its eerie nature. He's been unavailable until now and could make an impact for the Broncos in its playoff battle in Buffalo.
Prior to the injury, Badie recorded 86 yards on 11 carries in three appearances. His best performance of that trio came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting 70 yards on nine carries. He made a surprising impact in a talented running back room in Denver after seeing the field in a limited manner in recent years.
Sunday Mizzou Schedule
- Day three of the FIU Invitational in Miami, Fla
- Women's basketball at home against Florida at 2:00 p.m. CT, Watch, Listen, Stats
- Wrestling at home against No. 15 Stanford at 2:00 p.m. CT, Watch, Stats
- Gymnastics in the Denver Quad in Denver, Colorado at 3:00 p.m. CT, Watch, Stats
Saturday Mizzou Results
- Mens basketball defeated Vanderbilt 75-66 in its second SEC victory of the season at home
Did you notice?
- 4-star wing Aidan Chronister is hearing from the Missouri Tigers in the class of 2026.
- Former Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw will be available to be available to play in the second round of the NFL playoffs next week.
- The early statline for 5-star Missouri 2026 target JJ Andrews this season:
