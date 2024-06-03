Four-Star OL Carius Curne Takes Official Visit to Mizzou, The Buzz: June 3, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.
Carius Curne, a four-star offensive lineman from the class of 2025, took his official visit to Mizzou.
The rising senior ranks No. 109 nationally, No. 11 in offensive tackles, and No. 1 in the state of Ark., according to 247Sports Composite.
Curne was originally committed to Arkansas, however decommitted in March. Mizzou sent him an offer in August of 2023.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
89 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Missouri swim and dive team signed three new additions to its team: Francois Malherbe from Stellenbosch, South Africa, Zoe Schneider from Seven Valleys, Pa., and Alex Schwartz from Naperville, Illinois.
- Missouri softball infielder Katie Chester entered into the transfer portal. Chester spent two seasons in Columbia and tallied 51 hits in 238 at-bats including seven home runs, batted 40 runs in, drew 18 walks, and accounted for 14 runs.
- Mizzou men’s golfer Jack Lundin made the Golf Coaches Association of America’s PING All-Regional Central Team.
- Pete Fairbanks pitched one inning out of the bullpen in the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Mizzou product allowed one hit.
