Live Updates: No. 25 Mizzou Volleyball Hosts No. 21 Florida
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 25-ranked Missouri Tigers host the No. 21 Florida Gators Friday night what could be a key determining factor for SEC standings. Missouri, off a nine-straight wins, has beens surging at the right time.
The Tigers have been riding the high after upsetting No. 9 Texas on the road in a 3-2 match on Nov. 1. Missouri currently stands at No. 3 in the SEC behind Florida, but a win would tie them with Kentucky for the lead in the conference.
Live Updates:
Newest updates at the top. Refresh browser for the latest.
Set 2:
7:42 p.m. : Missouri was able to win the first set without much challenge, but the Gators have come to chomp in set 2. After Florida jumped to a 6-2 lead, Missouri now trails 15-13.
Set 1 (Missouri Wins 25-15):
7:27 p.m. : Missouri wins the first set, with Colleen Finney recording the kill on an intense point.
7:23 p.m. : Florida calls its second timeout as Missouri now holds a 22-14 lead. Jordan Iliff currently leading Missouri with four kills.
7:12 p.m. : Missouri has jumped to a 11-6 lead in set 1 before Florida calls its first timeout
• No official attendance number yet, but Missouri seems to have drawn the packed crowd in the Hearnes Center it was hoping for. This place is packed and living and dying on each volley.
Starting Lineups:
Missouri
Colleen Finney
Maya Sands
Jordan Iliff
Regan Haith
Kiaral Catala Perez
Mychael Vernon
Marina Crownover
Florida
Jaela Augusta
Emily Canaan
Isabel Martin
Kennedy Martin
Taylor Parks
Elli Mckissock
Alec Rothe
Missouri's Last Five:
• 3-1 win at Arkansas - Oct. 25
• 3-2 win at Oklahoma - Oct. 27
• 3-2 win at No. 9 Texas - Nov. 1
•3-1 win vs. Georgia - Nov. 6
• 3-0 win vs. South Carolina - Nov. 10
Florida's Last Five:
• 3-1 win vs. Tennessee - Oct. 25
• 3-1 win at Arkansas - Oct. 30
• 3-1 win at Ole Miss - Nov. 3
• 3-0 win vs. Auburn - Nov. 8
• 3-0 win vs. Alabama - Nov. 10