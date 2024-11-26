Luther Burden III and Brady Cook Make Mizzou History; The Buzz, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024
Brady Cook and Luther Burden III haven't just staked their claim as two of the leading forces of Missouri football in the 2020s — they've put their names alongside the all-time greats.
During the Tigers' 39-20 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Cook found Burden down the field with 9:58 left in the second quarter for a 28-yard touchdown. That marked the 20th time the two have connected in their collegiate careers.
The only Missouri duos to score 20 or more touchdowns together? Chase Daniel and Chase Coffman (25), and Daniel and Jeremy Maclin (22). That's pretty elite company to be involved in.
With it being Cook's final year of eligibility and Burden eyeing the NFL Draft after his junior campaign, the duo has one more game at Faurot Field together against Arkansas at 2:30 p.m Saturday. They've helped bring the Tigers back to relevance with a Cotton Bowl victory in 2023, and they'll be remembered for it long after their time with the program ends.
“They’re pretty special young men for what they’ve done for this university and what they’ve done for me,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “Both these guys, when they chose to come here, it wasn’t exactly a time of great pomp and circumstance. They had to believe in something. It’s pretty special, and hopefully others will take notice.”
Mizzou Results
- Women's basketball fell to Syracuse in the Emerald Coast Classic, 82-59.
Today's Schedule
Did you notice?
- Missouri volleyball moves up one spot in the rankings this week:
- Quarterback Brady Cook prepares for his final game at Faurot Field on Saturday against Arkansas. A childhood dream came true, and it will now come to a close until Missouri's eventual bowl game.
