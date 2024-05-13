Missouri Baseball Suffers Series Loss to Auburn, The Buzz: May 13, 2024
The Missouri Tigers (22-30, 8-19) baseball team suffered a series loss to the Auburn Tigers (25-25, 5-21) 9-7 on Sunday afternoon.
The contest was a rubber match as Missouri took Game 1, 12-11, but Auburn bounced back and dominated 12-2 on Saturday to even the series.
Auburn was up eight runs heading into the bottom of the eighth, but Missouri fought back and plated five runs in the home half of the inning with RBI-singles by Jedier Hernandez, Kaden Peer, and Matt Garcia, plus a two-RBI single by JuJu Stevens, who advanced to third on an error by Auburn’s center fielder. Mizzou tallied on an additional run in the ninth with a solo home run by Trevor Austin, but fell short of the comeback by two runs.
Ryan Madgic started on the mound for Missouri. The graduate went 6.0 innings and earned four runs on four hits.
Today’s Schedule:
Men’s Golf: 2024 Stanford Regional. 10:25 a.m. CT. Live Stats.
Tigers Results:
Baseball: Auburn 9, Missouri 7.
Did You Notice?
- The Missouri men’s golf team will compete alongside 13 other teams in the 2024 Stanford Regional. The three-day event starts at 8:30 a.m. CT on Monday, but the Tigers will tee off against Fresno State and SMU in the first round at 10:25 a.m. CT.
- Missouri softball received its postseason fate on Sunday evening.
- The Missouri baseball program broke its single-season attendance record this year with 39,167 fans attending throughout the year.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
110 days
