Missouri Hosts Top 25 Matchup As Season Ramps Up on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's dive into one of the biggest games of the college football weekend on "The Joe Gaither Show on BCCentral" as we look at Boston College going to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers with Kim Rankin from Boston College On SI and Joey Van Zummeren from Missouri On SI.
We open up by discussing Missouri's start to the year. Have the Tigers learned anything about themselves by beating Murray State and Buffalo? Van Zummeren let's us know what this game means to Eli Drinkwitz as it's the first top 25 matchup of the year.
The Missouri offense has been explosive at points, but has had some big lulls as well. How can Brady Cook improve and lead the offense in a way that produces more consistenly throughout the course of a game?
Boston College brings a strong running game into Faurot Field and most of the Missouri questions have been on the defensive side of the ball. How will the Tigers deal with a phsyical running game to avoid being upset?
The Eagles have a big time defensive end in Donovan Ezeiruaku who could give the Tigers trouble. Van Zummeren breaks down the matchup between Ezeiruaku and left tackle Marcus Bryant as it may determine how the entire game goes on Saturday.
The show can be seen on the MizzouCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.