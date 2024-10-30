Missouri Lands Commitment from 2025 Power Forward
Class of 2025 power forward Nicholas Randall out of Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona officially committed to Missouri this week, joining point guard Aaron Rowe as one of just two commits for the 2025 class.
Randall is rated as a 3-Star prospect and is the eighth ranked player in the state of Arizona. He transferred to Compass Prep ahead of this year after spending two years at Vashon High School in St. Louis, Missouri where he averaged just over 10 points per game as a sophomore.
Standing at 6-foot-7, 225 lbs., Randall is a physically imposing presence in the paint and has an strong ability to fight for rebounds and second chance points.
247Sports' Eric Bossi gave praise to Missouri's latest commitment, saying of Randall, "The positives with Randall are that he has very good hands, is a volume rebounder and that he's got a solid physical frame," he continued, "Like any incoming freshman, he'll need to get into the weight room a bit, but he's already starting with some bulk and strength. Although he's not the best jump shooter, Randall does have some touch and he could eventually develop into a guy who plays facing the rim."
Take a look at some of Randall's highlights here.