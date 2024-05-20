Missouri Men’s Basketball Lands South Carolina Transfer, The Buzz: May 20, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.
The Missouri men’s basketball team picked up an addition out of the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon in South Carolina big man Josh Gray.
Last season, the Brooklyn, NY native averaged 3.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 31 games played, however did not make a start. Gray began his collegiate career at LSU, then transferred to the Gamecocks after his freshman campaign where he has spent the past three seasons.
Gray is the fifth transfer that the Tigers have added so far this off-season, joining Mark Mitchell (Duke), Marques Warrick (Northern Kentucky), Tony Perkins (Iowa), and Jacob Crews (UT Martin).
Tigers Results:
Softball: Missouri 5, Omaha 1 (Game 1).
Did You Notice?
- The Missouri softball team became the 15th program in NCAA history and second in the SEC (Texas A&M) to reach 1,500 wins after its Game 1 win over Omaha on Sunday.
- Former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr., and the Denver Nuggets season came to a close after losing Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-90 on Sunday evening. Porter recorded seven points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in the contest.
- The Missouri track and field team will compete in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Championships starting on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Ark. The group had 18 athletes qualify for individual events.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
103 days.
