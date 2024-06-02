Missouri Softball Alumnus Lands New Job, The Buzz: June 2, 2024
Former Missouri softball outfielder Brooke Wilmes landed a new job as an assistant coach for the Binghamton softball team.
The Johnston, Iowa, native played for the Tigers from 2018-22. During her time in Columbia, Wilmes started in 259 of her 263 games played and recorded 286 hits, 164 runs batted in, accounted for 206 runs, drew 73 walks and 28 hit by pitches, 41 home runs, and a .345 batting average.
She also tallied numerous accolades to her collegiate career including 2018 SEC All-Freshman Team, a three-time All-SEC First-Team (2019, 2021, and 2022) and 2022 NFCA Third Team All-Region.
Wilmes joins a program that went 33-18 overall in 2024 including 14-6 in America East play.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
90 days.
Did You Notice?
- Missouri track and field athletes Quentin Worley and McKenna Butler made the SEC 2024 Community Service Team.
- Former Mizzou baseball pitcher Tanner Houck started on the mound in the Boston Red Sox 7-3 in over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Houck pitched seven innings and allowed three hits, one run (earned), walked two batters, and struck out six. The outing puts him at 5-5 on the year with a 1.85 ERA.
- The Missouri softball team concluded its season last weekend with a Super Regionals loss to the Duke Blue Devils, however its 48-win season made program history with the most wins since joining the SEC, the most wins under head coach Larissa Anderson, and was the fourth-most wins in program history.
