The Buzz, Sunday, November 3, 2024: Mizzou Softball Commit Abby Carr Shines in State Championship
Abby Carr might not be suiting up for the Black & Gold just yet, but she's already making headlines.
Hailing from Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo, the class of 2025 recruit lit up the stat sheet in the Lancers' state championship appearance, capping off her senior year with a 16-strikeout, eight-inning no-hitter, securing their ninth title in school history.
Carr graduates in May, and will join the Missouri Tigers beginning next season, where she'll look to make an early impact at the D1 level.
Saturday's Results
- Tennis at TCU Jae Foundation Fall Open:
Doubles:
Canete/Roso (MIZ) def. Beckman/Vyrlan (ND) 7-6 (5)
Castado/Bellia (ND) def. Octa/Hartel (MIZ) 6-1
Canete/Roso (MIZ) def. Flanagan/Watanabe (UC) 6-4
Pacheco/Popovski (UC) def. Octa/Hartel 6-4
- Wrestling at Northern Colorado:
197 | Aeoden Sinclair over Franklin Cruz by MD, 19-11
285 | (23) Seth Nitzel over Remington Peterson by Dec., 11-4
125 | (8) Stevo Poulin over Gage Walker by Dec., 7-1
133 | (22) Dom Serrano over (29) by MD, 16-5
141 | (1) Andrew Alirez over (13) Josh Edmond by MD, 11-2
149 | (24) Logan Gioffre over Benji Alanis by Dec., 7-4
157 | (17) Vincent Zerban over (31) by Dec., 8-4
165 | (24) Cam Steed over Daishun Powe by Fall, 0:29
174 | (1) Keegan O'Toole over Aydin McElhinney by TF, 20-4
184 | (14) Colton Hawks over AJ Heeg by Dec., 9-1
Sunday's Schedule
- Week 11 AP poll released, 1 p.m. Central
Did you notice?
- Having the week off in the SEC allowed the Tigers to watch the carnage that made up another SEC Saturday. The Texas A&M Aggies dropped a big game on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks, leaving the conference without an undefeated team after 10 weeks.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Status of Mizzou Guard Tony Perkins Unclear for Season Opener
Dennis Gates, Tamar Bates Preview Mizzou's Season Opener At Memphis
Mizzou Basketball Associate Head Coach C.Y. Young Previews the 2024-'25 Season
Check out our social media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube