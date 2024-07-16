Mizzou Central

Missouri Tuesday SEC Media Days Postcard

The Tigers were on full display in Dallas as SEC Media Days

Joe Gaither

Missouri Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Monday, July 17, 2023.
Missouri Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Monday, July 17, 2023. / © Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

DALLAS -- The Missouri Tigers were one of the Tuesday stars of the show as head coach Eli Drinkwitz was joined by quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Luther Burden and defensive lineman Kristian Williams.

Our postcard today features a short discussion on Drinkwitz's focus on Mike Leach as he made an passionate plea for the former Mississippi State coach to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Luther Burden set lofty goals for himself this year and quarterback Brady Cook discussed the moment things changed for him.

Follow all the coverage from SEC Media Days 2024 on MizzouCentral the home of the Missouri Tigers on SI.

Published
Joe Gaither

JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither and I love all sports, my family and my pets. I'm excited to be posting on MizzouCentral about Eli Drinkwitz and Dennis Gates and the rest of the Tigers athletic programs as they represent one of the hardest working programs in the SEC

Home/All Things Mizzou