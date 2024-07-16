Missouri Tuesday SEC Media Days Postcard
The Tigers were on full display in Dallas as SEC Media Days
DALLAS -- The Missouri Tigers were one of the Tuesday stars of the show as head coach Eli Drinkwitz was joined by quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Luther Burden and defensive lineman Kristian Williams.
Our postcard today features a short discussion on Drinkwitz's focus on Mike Leach as he made an passionate plea for the former Mississippi State coach to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Luther Burden set lofty goals for himself this year and quarterback Brady Cook discussed the moment things changed for him.
