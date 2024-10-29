Missouri Volleyball Setter Recipient of SEC Award; The Buzz, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024
Currently on a six-game win streak, Missouri volleyball is making waves in the SEC this season.
Following an intense 3-2 victory over Oklahoma on Sunday, the Tigers are tied for the second-best record in the SEC alongside Kentucky, each holding a 6-2 record. They also hold the best overall record at 15-5.
Missouri got some recognition through sophomore Marina Crownover, who took home the SEC Setter of the Week award through a 61-assist performance against Arkansas and a 60-assist performance against Oklahoma.
The Austin, Texas, native has been an important contributor for the Tigers throughout the year, totaling 671 assists in all to this point. With 120 in the span of one week, she was a clear winner for the award.
Missouri looks to extend the winning streak against No. 9 Texas — the No. 1 team in the SEC — on the road in Crownover's hometown and former school at 8 p.m. Friday. A win for the Tigers would position the teams at the same record.
Today's Schedule
- Men's golf vs. The Clerico, Tulsa, Okla., Live Stats
- Women's basketball vs. Truman State (Exhibition), 6:30 p.m., Columbia, Mo.
Did You Notice?
- Get a glimpse at backstory of incoming four-star recruit Annor Boateng ahead of his debut for Missouri men's basketball:
- Missouri football's matchup against Oklahoma on Nov. 9 will officially be at night, its first game following its second bye week.
